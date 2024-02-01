Valentine’s Day Dining

LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort’s award-winning beachfront restaurant will serve a prix fixe menu, boasting delectable cocktails and delicious cuisine for $145 per person.

The experience begins with an amuse bouche of foie gras torchon, made with a raspberry veil, brioche, and toasted hazelnuts.

The first course keeps things savory with a creamy Celeriac Velouté soup, made with celery root and black truffle, as well as a pâté en croûte crafted with heritage pork belly lardon and minced leg, pistachios, cranberries, and fig jam. For the mains, tuck into grilled dorado with with confit russet potato and spinach nage, or pan-roasted Hudson Valley duck, with lavender glaze, beluga lentil, parsnip purée, and cardamom duck jus

For dessert, indulge in lime rose water sticky cake, with Valrhona chocolate crémeux and glazed strawberries.

The new Fifth Avenue South hot spot will serve an elegant Valentine’s Day menu from 4 to 10 p.m.After a special amuse bouche, diners will select from one small plate or raw bar item, one large plate, and one dessert. Prices start at $125 per person.

The Inn on Fifth’s upscale dining room will set the sophisticated scene for Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day celebrations. The menu highlight of the evening will be a broiled Chilean sea bass with Maine lobster ravioli in a lemon parmesan beurre blanc, served with asparagus and pea shoots, and finished with Calabrian chili oil.

Immerse yourself in a world of romantic culinary delights at the resort’s signature restaurants: Nolita, Lobby Bar, and The Grill.

In addition to the offerings below, Executive Pastry Chef Lermoe Campbell will prepare decadent Chocolate & Strawberry Hearts for two, available exclusively on February 14 at all three restaurants. The dessert features bittersweet chocolate mousse, passion fruit curd, chocolate crumble, strawberry gateau, and yuzu cremeux.

Nolita

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples’ newest dining room serves New York-style Italian classics inspired by family recipes, hand tossed pizzas, artisan pastas, and a classic bar.

Lobby Bar

Delight in Champagne and Oysters, featuring fresh shellfish on ice, served with Master Sommelier-curated selection of wines and Champagnes.

The Grill

Enjoy an intimate four-course dinner at The Grill, where chef Carlos Zermeno showcases dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, and renowned wines.

For dining reservations at any of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples restaurants, call (239) 598-3300.