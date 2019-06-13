Venues Galore

Garden Grandeur

Those searching for lush grounds and a dash of historic significance can look no further than Shangri-La Springs. This landmark property in Bonita Springs offers organic dining and will soon be able to host guests in its on-site hotel. Weddings can be held in light-filled indoor spaces or amid verdant outdoor areas comprising the namesake springs, a 95-year-old Mysore Fig tree, and Old Florida architecture. Your celebration will continue with customized meals featuring ingredients from the on-site garden, and conclude with dancing under a canopy of trees and stars.

Nautical Nupti als

In Naples, waterfront weddings are de rigueur. Move from land to sea and exchange vows aboard the Naples Princess. This 105-foot yacht can ferry up to 149 guests around Naples Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, making for a spectacular evolving backdrop. The ship has been dressed to impress with high-gloss cherry wood interiors, leather chairs, and a sophisticated sound system, as well as onboard catering. The best part: Dolphins playing in the ship’s wake and other feats of nature come free of charge.

Sunset Solemnity

Sometimes only a Naples sunset will do for a bridal backdrop, and the AAA Four Diamond–rated Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club delivers some doozies. This full-service hotel has everything couples will need, including indoor and outdoor spaces to accommodate parties of all sizes, a first-rate culinary team, and event-planning support. For a seriously enamoring setting, opt for a ceremony on the beachfront lawn, with sweeping views of sugar sand beaches and the Gulf of Mexico. Wedding guests also enjoy access to the spa, pools, restaurants, tennis center, and golf course.

Rainforest Romance

For the bride-to-be who likes to walk on the wild side, the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens could be the perfect venue. Here, the chatter of tropical birds might accompany your vows, and the occasional jungle roar could accent your cocktail hour. There’s ample space for a ceremony, reception, and photos all within the zoo’s tropical grounds. Depending on the size of your gathering, location options range from Lagoon Loop, Black Bear Hammock, and the Rainforest Grove—the latter being the largest with seating for up to 350 with a tent or 400 without. Wedding packages also include a 20-minute animal encounter.