Veronica Beard Debuts at Waterside Shops

Veronica Beard, a stylish and feminine American ready-to-wear brand, opened a boutique in Waterside Shops. This is the fourth retail location in the Sunshine State for the brand. A full product offering, including such favorites as the Dickey Jacket, Scuba suiting and denim, as well as the newest assortment of outerwear, dresses, jeans, tops, skirts, footwear, and accessories, will be available.

The store, designed by the brand’s resident interior designer, Carolina de Neufville, reflects the coastal vibe of Naples. Archival Slim Aarons photography and vintage floral prints dot the walls papered in grass cloth. At the entrance, a bamboo and rattan table is nestled between a pair of custom linen-upholstered benches; inside, the space is anchored by a seating area surrounding a handwoven bamboo coffee table. A mix of vintage shell boxes, brass vases, and rattan vessels is scattered throughout the store to hold tropical greenery.

Co-founders and sisters-in-law Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard expressed their excitement over the store’s debut. Swanson Beard says she is “thrilled to open a store in Naples,” describing it as “a place I call home … that is so dear to my family.” Miele Beard adds, “Our new store captures the spirit of the city—warm, vibrant, and inviting.”

And new this month, the brand launches its first handbag collection in keeping with the Veronica Beard aesthetic, bridging cool and classic with form and function. The spring 2024 handbag collection featuring seven silhouettes in a range of sizes, colors, and materials will be available at the Waterside Shops store.