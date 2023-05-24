Veterans Council to Host Memorial Day Event

The Collier County Veterans Council will host a Memorial Day commemoration event May 29, kicking off at 9:30 a.m. at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens (525 111th Avenue North). The council represents more than 33 veterans groups across Collier County.

The Pine Ridge Middle School Symphonic Band will welcome guests with a musical prelude, followed by a series of presentations presided over by Veterans Council president William C. Carl. Guests will hear from special speakers, watch the Collier County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and Fall Soldier Ceremony, and more.

A luncheon with grilling favorites and cold drinks will be available to all guests immediately after the ceremony. Limited seating is available, so attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

For more information, call 239-370-5428 or click here.