Veterans Honor Invitational Returns to Naples

The third annual Veterans Honor Invitational dinner and golf tournament will bring two days of charitable fun to Naples November 10 and 11.

The event kicks off with The Stars & Stripes Dinner, hosted at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Resort, on November 10. The elegant sit down dinner will feature live entertainment courtesy of The Ben Allen Band, a presentation by guest speaker U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sergeant Matt Caruso, and live and silent auctions to benefit The Patriot Fund. Registration opens at 4:30 p.m. and the reception begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $500 per person.

On November 11, the Veterans Honor Golf Outing will return to Tiburón Golf Club. Registration opens at 11 a.m., with the shotgun start commencing at 1 p.m. Individual registration is $1,500; four-person registration is $6,000.

Attendees have the option to register for both events for $1,750 per person. For more information, visit patriotfundinc.org.