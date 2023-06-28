Victor Hugo Classic On Stage at The Naples Players

The Naples Players will present the timeless retelling of Victor Hugo’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, hitting the stage at the Community School of Naples, home of TheatreZone, July 5-23.

Featuring a 14-piece orchestra, 16-person on-stage choir, Alan Menken’s sweeping score, Stephen Schwartz’s moving lyrics, sound design by Tony Nominee Joshua Reid, and costumes by Disney costume designer Joshua Winchester, The Hunchback of Notre Dame will kick off The Naples Players’ new 2023-2024 season.

The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer, observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though—the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma—and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame will be The Naples Players’ first off-site production for this season while their Fifth Avenue South theater undergoes a $20 million renovation.

“To have the opportunity to see a production of this incredibly grand spectacle of a show in a space as intimate as TheatreZone is a unique experience,” says Music Director Charles Fornara, “Director Dawn Lebrecht Fornara’s thoughtful staging, great choreography, and brilliant storytelling is a mere few feet away from every seat.”

Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $39-$49. To purchase, click here or call (239) 263-7990.