Vincent Keeys is a Man of Distinction

For his contributions to civic and charitable organizations throughout Collier and Lee counties, Vincent Keeys was honored as the recipient of the 2025 Distinguished Leadership Award by Greater Naples Leadership (GNL). The nonprofit organization has operated since 1999 with the mission to educate and inspire a network of service-minded leaders within the local community.

A former railroad worker, Keeys has served as president for NAACP Collier County, an American civil rights organization operating since 2016. Over the past decade, he has been an active member of Kiwanis Naples-on-the-Gulf and will become president of the organization in 2026. He also has volunteered with several local nonprofits, many of which protect the health and welfare of children. Following Hurricane Ian, trustees emeriti of the Collier Community Foundation recognized Keeys for his community dedication and service with the Robert C. Cosgrove Award in November 2023.

Keeys appreciates all he has learned from his time with GNL and its network. “This is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on our service to help others and better our community,” he says. About Keeys, Donna Messer, GNL immediate past president says, “His commitment to community service is what GNL is all about.”