Vineyards Country Club to Continue Food Pantry Program

The country club is partnering with St. Matthew's House to help those in need through the ongoing health crisis through the end of June.

To help those in need through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Vineyards Country Club will host a food pantry program to benefit St. Matthew’s House through the month of June. The organization is working to house and feed members of the Collier County community that are in need during the health crisis.

“Vineyards Country Club and its members have strived to be good neighbors throughout Naples For more than 30 years,” said Vineyards Country Club Chief Operating Officer Paul Malonson. “In this continued spirit, we are pleased to host the food pantry to assist St. Matthew’s House. We thank our members for their generous donations to date.”

Donations of nonperishable food items may be made at the country club’s clubhouse, Racquet Center, Wellness Center, or at the club’s concierge desk, located just inside the front entrance. Monetary donations are also accepted in the form of checks payable to St. Matthew’s House. For a complete list of food items needed, visit the St. Matthew’s House website.

The country club recently collected three van loads of food items and $4,800 in cash donations, which were matched by a private donor, and donated them to the facility.

Call Vineyards Country Club for more information (239) 353-1500.