Virtual Taste

Many things have shifted to the virtual world during the COVID-19 era, and wine and spirits are no exception. Restaurants, wineries and distilleries are compensating for the lack of person-to-person contact by offering virtual tastings.

Grappino, the Grappa-focused Italian restaurant owned by the Aielli Group, has been offering a stellar series of online mixology events. The next one is scheduled for August 29 at 4 p.m. with Nardini, proprietors of two distilleries in Northern Italy. The class will be led by Grappino GM and mixologist Barry Wolff.

During the class, participants will learn how to make three different drinks: the Nardini Cocktail, Fashioned Elixir and Express to Italy. Attendees will be furnished with all the products needed to make the cocktails, along with laminated written instructions and recipes. The cost for the one-hour Zoom event is $45, and materials may be picked up at Grappino 24 hours before the class.

Subjects for previous virtual tastings have included Malfy Gin, as well as a collaboprative effort between St. George Artisan Distillery and Cointreau; for the latter event, Wolff was joined by St. George’s Paul Skiera.

Opened in December 2019, Grappino features one of the largest Grappa selections in the country, along with an innovative bar program.

What: Virtual one-hour mixology class with Nardini Grappa, hosted by Barry Wolff

Cost: $45

Details: To reserve your spot, call (239) 331-4325 and ask for Barry.