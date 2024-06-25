Visit Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary’s Blooming Ghost Orchid

The “Super” ghost orchid at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is blooming! These rare flowering plants rely on extremely sensitive, wetland habitats, and are only known to live in South Florida and Cuba.

The “Super” ghost orchid, one of several on record at the sanctuary, was discovered in July 2007. It typically returns to the spotlight each summer, although it has had blooms at other times of the year. As the largest ghost orchid ever discovered, its blossoms draw international attention. In addition to two open blossoms, two visible buds are expected to open shortly.

The “Super” ghost orchid is located about 70 feet off the ground on a bald cypress tree about 100 feet from the boardwalk. To see the blooms, bring a spotting scope or binoculars. To photograph the orchid, a lens with a focal length of 600 millimeters is recommended.

On August 4, the sanctuary will host a special program with photographer in residence R. J. Wiley, who has been photographing the orchid for more than a decade. The program is included with discounted admission to the New Moon on the Boardwalk event starting at 6:30 p.m. Online tickets and event registration are available here.

For tickets to visit Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary to see the orchid, visit corkscrew.audubon.org/visit. The boardwalk is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the last admission at 1 p.m.