Water Wonders

Taking a bath in seaweed can have therapeutic benefits. Just ask the Irish, who have been bathing with seaweed for hundreds of years. In scientific studies, seaweed has been shown to ease muscle aches, alleviate stress, and release toxins. Inspired by this practice, The Spa at Shangri-La Springs is now offering seaweed-based Voya services and products, all of which contain seaweed hand-harvested off the western coast of Ireland.

“This European spa experience is designed to detoxify and nourish the skin, leaving it healthy and hydrated,” says Deborah Leible, manager of The Spa at Shangri-La Springs. “The products are created with sustainable practices to protect the delicate coastal environment.”

Voya treatments include facials, a revitalizing foot and leg ritual, a warm seaweed mud wrap, and an organic seaweed body buff. Treatments range from 45 to 90 minutes and cost $109-$189.