Watermelon Salad with Basil, Cherry Tomatoes and Goat Cheese

From Chef Mike Dalton, Campiello

Ingredients:

10-12 pieces watermelon, diced into one-inch squares

2 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

3-4 slices red onion, cut into 1/8-inch width

Juice from 1/4 of lemon

2 tbs. basil puree (see below)

3 cherry tomatoes

7-9 arugula leaves

5 one-inch pieces of goat cheese

1 pinch sea salt

2 cracks of the pepper mill

Combine watermelon, red onion, olive oil, and lemon juice in a mixing bowl to coat the watermelon.

To serve:

Spoon basil puree onto small oval, covering most of the plate.

Top with watermelon and onion.

Arrange cherry tomatoes, arugula and goat cheese over watermelon mix.

Finish with sea salt and fresh ground pepper.

For the basil puree:

1 oz. fresh basil

1/2 cup canola oil

1/4 tea. salt

Bring one quart of water to a boil, drop in the basil leaves and strain immediately with a colander. Place in ice water bath to cool, then remove and squeeze out excess water.

Place basil in a blender or food processer with the canola oil and salt to puree.