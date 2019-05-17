Web Ad Specifications

MATERIAL DEADLINE AND DELIVERY

All creative is required to be delivered a minimum of seven (7) business days prior to start date to ensure adequate time for testing, implementation, and corrections (if necessary). Materials are to be submitted through the client portal.

WEB BANNER AD SPECIFICATIONS

Acceptable formats: GIF (animated okay), JPG, PNG. All colors saved in RGB for web.

naplesillustrated.com

LEADERBOARD: 728 x 90 pixels, 45K max file size

LARGE ISLAND: 300 x 600 pixels, 45K max file size

ISLAND: 300 x 250 pixels, 35K max file size

NEWSLETTERS

On the Town Weekly Lifestyle Newsletter

Rectangle: 600 x 250 pixels, 45K max file size

Taste Biweekly Food Newsletter

Rectangle: 600 x 300 pixels, 45K max file size

DEDICATED EBLASTS

Dedicated eblasts should be either a single image.

IMAGE: 600 x 600 pixels (minimum), may not exceed 600 x 1200 pixels. Images can only include one (1) link and a subject line.

SPONSORED WEB ARTICLES



All material below is required to publish sponsored web articles. Sponsored web articles appear alongside editorial content and ideally matches PBI’s editorial style and tone. Please submit text in Microsoft Word format and submit images separately.

Headline

» Titles should be between 3 and 15 words long.

» Use title case, e.g. “NBC Today Show’s Joy Bauer coming to Kravis Center for Meals on Wheels

Subtitle

» Maximum of 215 characters long

» Should not repeat words from the headline

» Should be complete sentences

Content

» Article content should be between 300 and 600 words long

» Hyperlinked text may be included within the content

Media

» A minimum of 1 image must be submitted with a web article

» For optimal formatting, please submit an additional image to be used as a thumbnail/featured image. Aspect rations are 1:1 with a minimum size of 400×400 pixels.

» Images may not contain logos or text

QUESTIONS?

Please contact our digital media coordinator for any further information at the contact information listed below.

Dallas Holland, Digital Media Coordinator

561.472.2208 – Dholland@naplesillustrated.com