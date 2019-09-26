Parties Wedding Issue Launch Party By Site Staff - September 26, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Charda Spahr, Vicki Tracy Kaity and Alex Brawley, Sylvia Krivickova, Chris Armstrong Betsy Patton, Maria Drown, Beth Skypeck, Charles Wolfe Jenny and Ryan Gezella Christy Ruiz-Castaneda, Jenna Main John and Laurie Gast Mike Brao, Lisa Korf, Denise Murphy, Susan McManus Sean and Melissa Stevenson, Amy Spahr, Lauren Dunford Meghan Houde, Juliana Meek, Tania McGirl What: Wedding Issue Launch Party hosted by the Hoffmann Companies Celebrates: Naples Illustrated’s May/June wedding-themed issue Where: The Bevy, Naples Facebook Comments
