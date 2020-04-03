Wellness Wishlist

BRAIN FOOD Sharpen your focus while promoting a positive mood with Moon Juice Brain Dust ($38), an adaptogenic supplement that helps to combat stress. Available at Sephora.

LESS IS MORE Give your beauty routine a boost with the BeautyDermaPro two-product approach ($26 for tonifying mist, $28 for moisturizer), formulated with only organic ingredients by Naples-based aesthetician Irina Cheva.

BENEFICIAL BEVERAGE The Dirty Lemon collection of purified waters includes +Retinol ($45 for six bottles), which contains 100 percent of your daily vitamin A needs and promotes youthful skin and collagen production.

HEALTHY INDULGENCE Did you know that among red wines, Pinot Noir has one of the highest concentrations of resveratrol, a powerful polyphenol that lowers bad cholesterol and blood pressure? It also has a relatively low carb count, so when vino cravings call, reach for selections such as Lingua Franca’s 2017 Avni Pinot Noir ($48). Available at The Wine Store.



SOLE SEARCHING BeautiFeel was founded on the principle that women deserve shoes that look great and feel even better, so opt for a kitten-heeled pair ($359) that marries a polka dot print with a comfortable design. Available at Pratt’s Shoe Salon of Florida.

NO SWEAT A health challenge inspired Neapolitan Amy Anstead to create Fantabulous, an aluminum-free deodorant ($14 each) that contains only six ingredients and is also paraben-free.



MEET THE MIRROR It’s not just a mirror—it’s a cardio class, a yoga studio, a boxing ring, and more. Turn less than 2 feet of wall space into a personal gym thanks to the new Mirror ($1,495), a high-tech workout tool that allows users to partake in thousands of classes. Available at Gym Source.

LIVE WELL When decorating, it’s important to incorporate pieces made from natural and sustainable materials, such as this chest ($1,749) and matching mirror ($449) from Angela Fine Furnishings.

FOOT REST After a walk on the beach, nourish your feet with Myxn Scents’ peppermint foot cooler ($16-$25), a blend of menthol and vegetable, sweet almond, and peppermint oils.

JOY RIDE The Italian-made Pinarello Dogma F12 (starting at $11,000) is arguably the fastest bike available today. Just ask cyclist Egan Bernal, who used one to pedal his way to a 2019 Tour de France victory. Available at EA Bicycles.

