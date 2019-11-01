What to Expect at this Year’s Paradise Coast Wine & Food Experience

The third annual Paradise Coast Wine & Food Experience is coming to Naples November 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Cambier Park, as part of a 10-city tour sponsored by USA Today. Martha Stewart will headline this year, along with Master Sommelier Ian Cauble and the Bella twins of Bella Radici wines. Although the Meet Martha event is sold out, the lifestyle diva will also take part in a cooking demonstration on The Culinary Stage.

The centerpiece of the Wine & Food Experience is the Grand Tasting, featuring more than 30 chefs from area restaurants. The lineup reads like a who’s who of the Naples culinary scene including Asif Syed from 21 Spices; Jason Goddard of Barbatella, Dorona, and Sea Salt; Jacob Jasinski from Sails; and Vincenzo Betulia of Bar Tulia, Osteria Tulia, and The French. Tickets for the Grand Tasting start at $65 and include cooking demos and wine and spirits seminars in The Cellar on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will benefit the Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District.