Where the Cool Kids Shop

Old Naples Surf Shop

Since 1983, Old Naples Surf Shop has been a landmark in Naples. Located on Third Street South, this locally owned store has an amazing selection of tropical swimsuits and beach accessories and a massive collection of fashionable tank tops, tie-dye t-shirts, casual sweaters, dresses, rompers, shorts, and sweatpants. The shop features popular brands such as Free People, Billabong, Volcom, and Amuse Lyra. With fall approaching, pop in here to look casually chic all year.

Avow Treasures Resale Shop

Avow Treasures Resale Shop has two locations, one on Tamiami Trail North and another on Davis Boulevard. Both feature gently used clothing, jewelry, home goods, furniture, and more. Customers can expect top-notch items, with clothing ranging from True Religion jeans to vintage designer jackets, along with statement-piece belts and tasteful handbags. In addition to womenswear and menswear, select children’s items are also sold. Aside from clothing and accessories, shoppers at Avow Treasures will have a wide selection of pieces to freshen up their home decor. At the Tamiami Trail location, donators can drop off items or call for a fast, free, and friendly pickup of large items. Proceeds from all sales benefit the hospice, palliative care, and children and adult grief support programs of Avow.

Chelsea’s Resale Shoppe

For 11 years, Chelsea’s has been a downtown staple. Located in the Design District on 2nd Avenue North, customers can expect more than a resale store. Clothing options at Chelsea’s are varied, with sparkly dresses and patterned jackets, flattering pants, sun hats, and colorful handbags. Furniture such as couches, tables, and chairs as well as household decorations also make up the inventory. Along with interesting clothing and furniture, Chelsea’s sells a wide array of local art: think paintings, shell art, and unique accessories.

Twice As Nice Consignments

This consignment store for women and teen girls offers both mainstream and designer clothing in both new and like-new condition. Most clothing items are as new as or newer than two years old, so any find is sure to feel fresh and fun for a fraction of the usual price. Customers can expect brands ranging from J.Crew to Ann Taylor and Chico’s, and luxury items from designers such as Louis Vuitton and Burberry. Twice as Nice Consignment Shop has two locations in Naples: on 2nd Avenue North and Tamiami Trail North.

Hope Chest Resale Stores

Benefiting Hope Hospice, Hope Chest Resale Stores offers a wide array of clothing, jewelry, and accessories for women and men. There’s an upscale boutique section featuring tempting sweaters and shirts, designer denim and leather coats, floral dresses, name-brand shoes, chic skirts, and bags. There are also options in furniture and household items and artwork. This thrift store has three locations, including two in Fort Myers and one in Bonita Springs located on Bonita Crossings Boulevard.