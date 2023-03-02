Whole Fish Heaven at Truluck’s

For seafood lovers, the ceremony of a server presenting a perfectly cooked whole fish is a dream. However, some diners shy from the experience, unnerved by the eyes of the fish, complete with scales and tail. Then, there is the often-cumbersome task of deboning, too.

At Truluck’s, located in Old Naples off Fourth Avenue South, you’re able to have the best of both worlds. The seafood restaurant is famous for many things, including the whole branzino that arrives ready for consumption. The mild white fish is roasted and served with olives, capers, lemon, and oregano vinaigrette. Perhaps the best part, though, is that the chef removes the head, tail, and bones. The only thing asked of diners? Enjoyment.

If branzino isn’t your fish of choice, fear not. Additional selections are available on Truluck’s regular menu, including Florida black grouper, Idaho rainbow trout, Chilean sea bass, and Norwegian salmon. In an area where restaurants come and go, it’s easy to discern why Truluck’s has been a go-to spot for seafood lovers for nearly two decades.