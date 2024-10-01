Floridians have cherished their coastal havens for years—sun-soaked beaches, tropical breezes, and the allure of waterside living. Yet, as more seek a slower pace, more space to roam, and a deeper connection to nature, many are turning their gaze north to the hidden gem of Georgia’s Lowcountry: The Ford Field & River Club. Tucked away just 18 miles from the exceptionally charming and historic Downtown Savannah, this private coastal sporting community is quickly becoming the best-kept secret for Floridians looking for an escape that feels both familiar and entirely new.

For Naples homeowners yearning for more than the well-worn paths of Florida’s bustling coastal enclaves, The Ford offers something entirely different. Here, it’s about finding a place of your own, a retreat that feels untouched by time, with a distinct blend of historic pedigree, Southern charm, and world-class modern amenities. The ever-agreeable coastal climate allows for year-round outdoor pursuits, with days spent setting out from the Deepwater Marina with fishing poles in tow, teeing off at your own pace (no tee time required) on the golf course, saddling up at the Equestrian Center, or simply taking in the Lowcountry beauty from the Naturalist Center.

Encompassing 1,800 acres of storied land and waterways, the gated community features only 400 residences and homesites across five sprawling residential enclaves. Residences showcase charming regional architecture, from New Orleans French Colonials to grand Southern manors and Charleston-style garden homes with stunning marina, fairway, and river views. Ownership comes with no waitlists, membership options, and member-to-member rentals only, ensuring unmatched privacy and exclusivity on this historic, nature-steeped coastline.

The Ford’s history dates back over a century when American visionary and industrialist Henry Ford first encountered the land in 1917. He and his wife Clara returned a decade later to purchase the property and build their riverfront winter retreat. Today, their estate serves as the community centerpiece, offering a place for members to gather, socialize, and connect. The Main House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has been meticulously restored, featuring a riverfront pool, manicured gardens, formal living and dining rooms, and five beautifully appointed guest suites.

Designed to inspire and delight, the community amenities offer members the chance to pursue their favorite sporting pastimes while savoring the seasons. The award-winning Pete Dye golf course, which needs no tee time to play, is shaped by freshwater lakes, meadows, and coastlines. The 36-slip Deepwater Marina, located 20 nautical miles from the Atlantic and Intracoastal Waterway, provides access to the Southeast’s finest marine and freshwater habitat.

On land, The Ford’s state-of-the-art, seven-acre Equestrian Center features multiple arenas and seamless access to 10 miles of bridle trails. For fitness enthusiasts, The Ford’s two-story, 7,000-square-foot fitness center, The Sports Barn, offers personalized instruction and access to three Har-Tru tennis courts, pickleball, and the Lake Dye swimming pool. The Ford members also enjoy privileged access to the nearby 5,000-acre Dorchester Shooting Preserve, which offers sporting clays and upland wing shooting.

Chef-inspired cuisine at The Ford draws upon fresh ingredients from the land, sea, and farm-to-table produce grown at the onsite Edsel Community Farm. Members bib up for community Oyster Roasts, savor refined fare at the Clubhouse, and enjoy a diverse seasonal menu poolside. The perfect beginning or end to any day of adventure at The Ford, The Spa offers a sanctuary of relaxation with seven treatment rooms and a full-service salon.

To call The Ford home means claiming a one-of-a-kind expression of Southern style and the chance to experience the serenity of coastal Georgia. Plan your Discovery Visit today to experience the unrivaled natural beauty, private amenities and outdoor pursuits of the finest coastal sporting club community in the nation.