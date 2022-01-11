WHAT: Willy Wonka-Themed Holiday Open House
WHERE: The Naples home of Theo and Madeleine Dahl, son and daughter-in-law of the late Roald Dahl, the author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
DETAILS: Decorations included 36 holiday trees, 10,000 individual ornaments, a full-size sleigh, and more throughout the house. The Dahls auctioned tickets to raise funds to honor their assistant, Josh Brown, who is undergoing treatment for colon cancer.
SUPPORTS: Planned expansion of cancer services at the Bonita Community Health Center
Photography by Stephanie Davis
