WHAT: Willy Wonka-Themed Holiday Open House

WHERE: The Naples home of Theo and Madeleine Dahl, son and daughter-in-law of the late Roald Dahl, the author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

DETAILS: Decorations included 36 holiday trees, 10,000 individual ornaments, a full-size sleigh, and more throughout the house. The Dahls auctioned tickets to raise funds to honor their assistant, Josh Brown, who is undergoing treatment for colon cancer.

SUPPORTS: Planned expansion of cancer services at the Bonita Community Health Center

Photography by Stephanie Davis