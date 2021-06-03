Wine-Fueled Shopping

Sukie’s Wine Shop has added another dining option to The Village Shops on Venetian Bay with the debut of its outdoor wine bar and patio. Located adjacent to the main entrance of Bayside Seafood Grill & Bar, the elegant space opens at noon and uses Bayside’s kitchen and menus. It provides eight stools at the bar and additional seating at a combination of regular and high-top tables.

“We wanted to make use of an underutilized space,” says Caroline Ridgway, marketing director for her family’s restaurant group. “Shoppers now have another option for a quick lunch or a snack and glass of wine.”

Bayside’s award-winning menu, designed by executive chef Able Gonzalez, features classic fare such as salads and sandwiches, along with interesting touches like Cuban black bean soup and Florida Gulf shrimp tempura with fresh fruit and kale slaw. Diners have access to Sukie’s wine list, which includes both popular and limited-production selections from regions around the globe. The 16 wines by the glass span a range from California Cabernet, Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir, and Mosel Riesling to sparklers such as Crémant de Limoux.

Owner Sukie Honeycutt, who has also partnered with chef Tony Ridgway at Ridgway Bar & Grill and Tony’s off Third, has been a driving force in creating local wine programs since 1979.