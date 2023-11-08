Winter Wonderland Holiday Fundraiser Returns

Guests will enjoy festive holiday bites and beverages while taking in the trees and wreaths decorated and donated by the council’s friends and partners. Santa and Mrs. Claus promise to attend, and we can expect they’ll bring at least a few of their elf friends.

Purchase a raffle ticket to win Santa’s Jackpot Sleigh, filled with gift cards and special gifts. Raffle tickets are 1 for $5, or 5 for $20.

Trees are on display now at Robb & Stucky, so make sure to stop by during showroom hours to find your favorite. All trees on display will be available during the event’s silent or live auctions.

A portion of this year’s proceeds will benefit Pace Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee. Pace’s mission is to provide girls and young women the opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training, and advocacy.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at wcr.org.