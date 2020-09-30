WolfStock Seeks Auction Items to Benefit Shy Wolf Sanctuary

The annual brew fest and food truck rally benefit will take on a hybrid look with exclusive in-person access and a virtual event for the general public

Shy Wolf Sanctuary Education & Experience Center will host its annual benefit, WolfStock: Brewfest and Food Truck Rally, on Saturday, November 14. This year, the event will be a hybrid in-person and virtual concert with online auction. Proceeds from WolfStock will support the continued care of Shy Wolf Sanctuary’s resident animals as well as its education and outreach efforts.

To support this year’s online auction to benefit the sanctuary’s mission, Shy Wolf is seeking items to auction from members of the community. Supporters can donate restaurant gift certificates, rounds of golf, travel vouchers, time share weeks, spa packages, themed gift baskets, art, and jewelry to the cause.