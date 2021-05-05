Wonderful Wednesdays at Naples Design District

The Naples Design District has revived its Wednesday x Design experience, which invites guests to stroll, shop, browse, and dine at its eclectic retail spots, antique stores, art galleries, restaurants, interior design shops, and other hidden gems. Each week, the design district spotlights a handful of its more than 50 member businesses, with themes focused on home goods and furnishings, art, interior design, architecture, or apparel and accessories. Each business decides how it will engage with the event through special offerings or promotions. Upcoming dates include May 5, 12, 19, and 26 and June 2, 9, and 16. Wednesday x Design generally takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., though some locations may host events in the evening, so check the website for participants and times.

