Worth It: The Staying Power of Brown Furniture

Video by Daniel Fortune

Everyone can think of a term or phrase that makes them cringe. “Brown furniture” is generally one such term that leaves a furniture specialist wincing—whether it be the association traditional furniture has with an often-assumed softening market, its reference to the stuffy sitting rooms of a New England home, or the hours spent tipping over library chairs to check joinery while cataloging an auction. But the real issue with the vague and potentially derogatory term is that it does a disservice to a monumental and highly specific period in English and American furniture making.

So, what is brown furniture? The term is most closely associated with English and American furniture made of walnut, mahogany, and even rosewood from the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. In England, the Georgian period spanned more than a century, from 1714 to 1830. Here in America, the Queen Anne, Chippendale, and Hepplewhite/Sheraton styles ran concurrently but went by different names.

Historically, these periods and styles have stuck together in interiors. Imagine a Georgian triple-pedestal dining table surrounded by a set of 12 Chippendale dining chairs, all overshadowed by a towering breakfront bookcase filled with china. Situated nearby is a dusty library with a leather-inset writing table, a matching armchair, and a sizeable terrestrial globe next to a fireplace. While relatable, modern living has moved many collectors away from this approach to decorating.

The market and desire for brown furniture has changed dramatically in the past decade, especially in our post-COVID world. Dining tables that have long declined in value are enjoying a renaissance of sorts now that many of us prefer a more intimate dinner party to venturing out to a crowded restaurant. Breakfront bookcases are once again being filled with china for entertaining. Writing tables, partners desks, and anything library related are also in demand as we all struggle to create a home office that functions as an office and not just a dumping ground.

Still, the Darwinian nature of the art market has pushed many antique dealers to diversify or close up shop. In general, English and American furniture remains extremely buyable—you just have to know where to look. Auctions are a reliable source, and a relationship with the right antique dealer or decorator can be priceless. Make sure you know the condition of a piece, as the difference between the original patina and a refinished surface can add or subtract zeros to the price.

Understanding the differences between primary timbers is also helpful. Available across England and Northern Europe, walnut has a nutty, earthy brown tone. Tropical mahogany has a depth and warmth that is easy to spot. Normally reserved for high-quality pieces, exotic rosewood displays black, inky lines that run through the grain. In the case of rosewood and other endangered tropical hardwoods, there can be complicated export restrictions. While frustrating, these restrictions do dissuade international buyers, meaning those who are not shipping overseas have stronger purchasing power.