YogaCAN 2020 Goes Virtual

The seventh annual event will feature Zoom yoga sessions and a silent auction to benefit the Cancer Alliance of Naples

Where there’s a will, there’s a way. This month, the Cancer Alliance of Naples kicked off YogaCAN, the organization’s seventh annual event that brings yoga and philanthropy together. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, YogaCAN 2020 is being hosted virtually and features Zoom yoga sessions each Monday of the month beginning at 6 p.m. Attendees can purchase individual Monday sessions for $25 each or select all four Monday sessions for $80.

On October 19, yogis of all levels can tune in to flow with Baptiste Yoga guru Leandra Antonutti. The practice picks up again on October 26 as yoga instructor and cancer survivor Magge Camuti takes viewers through poses, postures, and breathing.

All proceeds from YogaCAN events benefit the Cancer Alliance of Naples’ mission to offer non-medical financial support to families battling cancer. The organization provides financial aid, resources, and support to help cancer patients and their families avoid eviction, ensure utilities stay on, provide gas and food cards, and other needs-based assistance during cancer treatment.

In addition to yoga, YogaCAN 2020 will feature an online silent auction including items donated from local businesses. The online silent auction will begin on October 24 at 8 a.m. and will close at 12 p.m. on October 31.

Now in its seventh year, the annual YogaCAN event has raised nearly $400,000 for local families in need of financial assistance during cancer treatment. According to YogaCAN 2020 co-chair Lisa Dimond, the event was originally scheduled for April but was postponed due to the pandemic.

“Cancer, however, did not shut down and the need is greater than ever,” said Dimond. “Joel Waltzer, the founder of YogaCAN, and myself, along with dedicated supporters of Cancer Alliance of Naples, knew we needed to do something innovative to raise the desperately-needed funds which provide services and monetary assistance to families and cancer patients in Collier and Lee County.”

To register for yoga and the online auction, text yogacan2020 to 76278 or visit the YogaCAN 2020 website or Facebook.