Youth Haven Receives Food Donation

Pickleball For All, the NAACP, the American Culinary Federation, Sunbelt, and Five Star Gourmet Foods of Naples partnered to provide boxes of food for the Naples community.

Youth Haven received a donation of fresh vegetables and fruit in an effort coordinated by Pickleball For All, the NAACP, the American Culinary Federation, Sunbelt, and Five Star Gourmet Foods of Naples. The organizations partnered to donate boxes of fresh food to people across the Naples community on Saturday, July 11. The boxes included healthy favorites like broccoli salad, seasonal fruit, and more.

The food was used to support the children and teenagers that depend on Youth Haven, as well as Youth Haven staff. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the organization to increase staff and purchase additional food and essential goods in order to accommodate unprecedented need. Youth Haven currently has 73 beds and resources available for abused, abandoned, and homeless children and teenagers.

“The donation of food for our children and the staff is so appreciated,” said Jinx Liggett, Youth Haven executive director. “We’re grateful for the support we received from Pickleball For All, NAACP, the American Culinary Federation, Sunbelt, and Five Star Gourmet Foods of Naples. Our community partners are wonderful!”