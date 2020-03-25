Parties Youth Haven By Site Staff - March 25, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Rodney and Lisa George, Tom and Carol Joseph, Cindy and Sam Scalise Bob and Katie Bobin, Gordon and Tambra Wolfe, Myrna Reyes, Keith Coleman (as Elvis), Kim Scardino, Dianna and Alex Betancourt, Krista and Chris Cartee Ingrid Etzold, Debra Frankel, Lisa George, Sarah Lamont Philip Douglas, Jackie Ressa, Doug Olsen Showgirls Jordan Lee, Michelle Tricca, Nancy IannitelliI Chris and Pam Lundborg Michael and Kim Prioletti Jinx Liggett Neil Petrosino Charles and Mary Beth Johns WHAT: Soiree on the Strip SUPPORTS: Programs that protect and empower children and strengthen families through shelter, comprehensive care, and community collaboration. WHERE: The Ritz-Carlton, Naples. Naples Illustrated sponsored the event. Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments