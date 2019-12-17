Youth Haven’s Annual Soiree on the Strip will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples. Tickets are now available for our signature annual fundraiser to support the children & teens that call Youth Haven home. This elegant evening out on the town will feature dinner, cocktails, entertainment, dancing, casino games and more! Giving opportunities will be available. Chaired by Philip Douglas, Doug Olsen, and Jacqueline Ressa, the event is set in the Vegas Glitz and Glamour era and will be a night to remember. You might even spot Elvis in the building!

Purchase your tickets now before the event sells out.