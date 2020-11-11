Collier County Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Collier County residents will walk as individuals, families, and small teams to support Alzheimer’s care and research on Saturday, November 14

Collier County residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, November 14. Funds raised will support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Walk will take place on the sidewalks, tracks, and trails across Collier County as participants walk as individuals, families, or small teams.

On Walk day, an Opening Ceremony broadcast at 9 a.m. will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. A Promise Garden (North Collier Regional Park, 15000 Livingston Rd., Naples) to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s will be created in a “view only” format on Walk day for participants to view from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.