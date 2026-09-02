Southwest Florida Transforms Into a Birding Haven This Month

Discover one of Southwest Florida’s most immersive wildlife experiences during Constitution Day at J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge in Sanibel, where visitors receive free admission September 17 as part of a nationwide initiative from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to celebrate the signing of the U.S. Constitution.

At the height of fall migration season, the refuge comes alive with myriad colorful birds—such as American redstarts, roseate spoonbills, black-throated blue warblers, herons, egrets, ibis, and others—that move through Southwest Florida’s coastal habitats along the famed Wildlife Drive and surrounding estuaries. Visitors can explore the refuge by guided tram (fee required), kayak, or pontoon tours operated by Tarpon Bay Explorers. Within this natural haven, guests can photograph wildlife, scan the mangroves through binoculars, or simply take in the surrounding beauty.

The fee-free admission applies to the Wildlife Drive and its trails; tour reservations and schedules are available online.