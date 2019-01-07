Located on the fifth floor of the new Lanai Tower at J.W. Marriott Marco Island Resort, 10K Alley is a multigenerational entertainment destination that forms part of the resort’s $320 million renovation.

“Eat food,” goes the motto: “Make friends. Have fun.” It’s hard to quarrel with that philosophy when inspired gastropub fare is paired with 52 craft beers, a rare bourbon collection, and an array of both traditional and high-tech games.

Located on the fifth floor of the new Lanai Tower at J.W. Marriott Marco Island Resort, 10K Alley is a multigenerational entertainment destination that forms part of the resort’s $320 million renovation. The facility opened to hotel guests last September and officially welcomed the public on January 1.

10K Alley offers pool tables, mini-golf, and mini-bowling, along with a selection of the latest video games. Immersive simulators transport patrons into the worlds of soccer, basketball, hockey, and golf, while also providing experiences such as hunting and clay shooting. The room can hold up to 500 guests, with 125 able to play games at one time.

“We wanted to create an environment where people could connect and make new friends while enjoying exceptional food and beverage,” says Amanda Cox, the resort’s director of sales and marketing. “Thanks to virtual reality gaming, you can be playing a hole of golf at Pebble Beach as part of a foursome while nibbling on a lobster roll or tea-brined fried chicken bites.”

The industrial vibe of the space resembles a distillery, with an overlay of sleek sophistication. In keeping with that theme, 10K Alley serves hard-to-find bourbon such as Kentucky Owl, Old Forester Birthday, and the legendary Pappy Van Winkle 15- and 20-year-old. Additionally, exclusive barrel blends were created for the restaurant in collaboration with Jack Daniels and Woodford Reserve. Guests may imbibe and dine at the circular bar, communal high-tops, or in the main dining area. The Lanai Tower also houses an indoor pool as well as Tesoro, the adult-exclusive signature restaurant.