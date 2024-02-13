Located on the northeast coast of Florida, Amelia Island’s signature springtime event, Amelia Island Concours Week, is one of the most high-profile events in the automotive industry. Happening Feb. 29-March 3, Concours Week draws car enthusiasts from around the globe for a multi-day celebration of world-renowned automotive excellence. It’s safe to say that visiting this southern jewel is well worth the travel from Naples.

Schedule of events and auctions:

Thursday, Feb. 29

Bonhams opens the eventful weekend with The Amelia Island Auction. The exclusive Porsche Winemakers Dinner offers an intimate fine-dining experience at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island.

Friday, March 1

Enjoy a public preview of more than 100 cars to be offered at the official auction of The Amelia, Broad Arrow, featuring a wide variety of exceptional collector cars. You’ll also want to head out to Amelia River Golf Club and experience more than 700 Porsches on display for the seventh annual Werks Reunion. During the Eight Flags Road Tour, vintage cars tour Amelia Island then head to downtown Fernandina Beach for a public display. The Porsche Driving Experience puts drivers with a passenger on a closed course at the area’s regional airport for an experience like no other, while the Ride & Drives at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island offer a free, first-come, first-served event open to the public for a guided drive around the area.

Saturday, March 2

Head to The Golf Club of Amelia Island for some automotive family fun at the Cars & Community event featuring: Cars & Caffeine, RADwood display, and Future Drivers Club activities. Attend The Amelia’s “40 Years of Hendrick Motorsports” Seminar with racing Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. in celebration of the 2024 Honoree and NASCAR team owner, Rick Hendrick.

Auctions include Gooding & Co at Omni Amelia Island Resort, one of the most anticipated auctions of the year. The Hangar Amelia offers an afternoon of outstanding cuisine, fine wines and spirits, live music, and an exhibition of exciting, rare classic and collector cars ranging from vintage to hyper.

Sunday, March 3

The festivities culminate in spectacular style with the 29th Annual Amelia Concours d’Elegance, featuring more than 275 historically significant vehicles from around the world competing for awards and accolades. In addition, the full-day event includes various cuisines and concessions, a Bavarian beer garden, live entertainment and an award ceremony. Various ticket options are available including elevated stay packages at the host resort, The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island.

Amelia Island Concours Week is one of the most elevated, luxury events showcasing the island’s colorful treasures that make Amelia Island extraordinary. It’s a chance to make new memories on an unforgettable island while experiencing old Florida at its best. For more information, including upscale accommodation offers, visit AmeliaIsland.com/ConcoursWeek.