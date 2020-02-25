3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: February 26-March 4

February 26: Wine & Wildlife

An evening under the stars at the Naples Botanical Garden will set the tone for South Florida National Parks Trust’s fifth annual Wine & Wildlife Wednesday, February 26. This staple event will draw 250 guests to the gardens to enjoy hors d’oeuvres, vino, and a silent auction, as well as to celebrate the night’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner, renowned wildlife photographer Clyde Butcher. Tickets start at $175. To find out more, click here.

March 1: Gladys Knight

The Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight, will grace the Hayes Hall stage at Artis—Naples Sunday, March 1. The seven-time Grammy-winning “Superwoman” will stun audiences with a selection of songs spanning her profound 50-year career. Click here for more information.

March 2: Naples Tables

Interior design, delicious dishes, and wonderful company will commingle at the second annual Naples Tables luncheon, hosted at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples Monday, March 2. The League Club’s signature event will feature a discussion with designer Alex Papachristidis and lifestyle commentator Susanna Salk on the art of entertaining. The luncheon benefits The League Club’s volunteer endeavors across Collier County. Tickets cost $350. For more information, click here.