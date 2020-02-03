3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: February 5-12

February 8: “Masterworks III: A Night at the Opera Returns”

Enjoy an evening of opera classics as the Southwest Florida Symphony presents “Masterworks III: A Night of Opera Returns” on Saturday, February 8 at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers. Featuring divine arias, powerful duets, and swelling orchestral pieces from the likes of Madama Butterfly, La Boheme, Turandot, and Hoffman’s Tale, the concert will enthrall audiences. Tickets start at $15. For more information, click here.

February 10-24: Georgy Kurasov at East West Fine Art

East West Fine Art in Naples will house Georgy Kurasov’s signature works beginning Monday, February 10. Kurasov’s regard for the human form is captured in his vibrant, geometrically composed paintings that bridge the gap between canvas and sculpture with their sharp lines, vivid color, and impeccable detail. The exhibition is free to attend. To find out more, click here.

February 11: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Hayes Hall at Artis—Naples will come to life as the delightful Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo takes the stage on Tuesday, February 11. The world’s premier all-male comic ballet will charm audiences with dances from Swan Lake, La Esmeralda, Dying Swan, and Paquita, all executed with beautiful technique and stellar comedic timing. Tickets start at $59. Click here to find out more details.