3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: January 29-February 5

February 1: Corkscrew Swamp Meditation

Start February with a calm, refreshed mind. Join the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary for its monthly Swamp Meditation, led by spiritual coach Bethanny Gonzalez, Saturday, February 1. Held on the boardwalk and enveloped by cypress forest, the hour-long meditation will relax and reinvigorate attendees. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tickets cost $25 for non-members and $10 for Corkscrew members. For more information, click here.

February 1: Soiree on the Strip

Join Youth Haven of Southwest Florida at The Ritz-Carlton for Soiree on the Strip, Saturday, February 1. The annual fundraiser will feature cocktails, dinner, casino-style games, and a silent auction, all in support of Youth Haven’s mission to empower and provide resources to children and teenagers in times of hardship across Southwest Florida. Tickets cost $500. To find out more, click here.

February 3-9: Hello, Dolly!

The revival of Michael Stewart’s Hello, Dolly! blasts onto the Artis—Naples stage February 3-9. Earning a quartet of Tony Awards, Hello, Dolly! is an exhilarating feat of musical theater that will instill joy and leave audiences “Dancing” in their seats. Tickets start at $80. Click here to to find out more.