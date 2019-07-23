3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: July 24-31

July 26: Brian Regan

Stand-up comedian Brian Regan will perform at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers July 26 at 8 p.m. The Miami native is best-known for his 2017 special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers, and his 2018 sketch series, Stand Up and Away!, both produced by Netflix. On July 26, he’ll share his signature spin on family humor, from board games to hot dogs and back again. For more information, click here.

July 27: Kids Summer Science Cruise

Join Pure Florida on July 27 for a Kids Summer Science Cruise from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The session takes place aboard the M/V Double Sunshine, which will depart from Pure Florida’s Naples location at 1200 Fifth Ave. S. During the cruise, kids of all ages will learn about the properties of water, environmental science, and marine life through hands-on experiments and demonstrations with Glen Beitman of Super Science and Amazing Art. The boat will cruise along the Gordon River and the Gulf of Mexico, with a chance to see wildlife such as dolphins, native birds, and manatees. For more information, click here.

July 28: The Ex-Bachelors

The Naples Bay Resort & Marina presents its Summer Concert Series at The Pointe July 28 starring The Ex-Bachelors. Beginning at 7 p.m., the six-piece band will present two hours of Motown and soul hits. The concert costs $45. For more information, click here.