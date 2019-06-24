3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: June 26-July 3

Beginning June 26: Mamma Mia!

Over 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show!

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. For more information, click here.

June 27: Breakfast with the Birds

Learn about the impact plasticware can have on seabirds in Southwest Florida as well as the way small changes in plastic use can make a big difference. Adam DiNuovo, the Shorebird Stewardship Program Manager for Audubon Florida, will present. Adam has been working with shorebirds and seabirds across the US and beyond for more than 15 years. Doors open at 9:00 a.m. Lecture begins at 9:30 a.m. Enjoy pastries, coffee and juice. For more information, click here.

June 29: SummerJazz on the Gulf

SummerJazz on the Gulf returns to The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club Saturday, June 29. This free concert series has been a summer favorite for 34 years. On June 29, Alter Eagles will present hits by The Eagles, including “Take it Easy” and “Desperado,” from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The concert will take place on the resort’s Watkins Lawn, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket. Those who are not staying at the hotel can park just north of the hotel at Lowdermilk Park and take the free trolley to the resort and back. For more information, click here.