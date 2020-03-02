3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: March 4-11

March 4: Art Alive

Spend the evening of Wednesday, March 4, strolling through the Naples Art District’s studios and galleries at Art Alive. With more than 70 locales to explore throughout the district, featuring art mediums like painting, ceramics, sculpture, photography, and handmade jewelry, guests will come alive with artistic inspiration. The event is free to attend. To read more, click here.

March 6-26: Myra Roberts Exhibition

Visit the Center for Visual Arts Bonita Springs’ Tranovich Gallery to view Myra Roberts’ “Spokeswoman” series, beginning Friday, March 6, in honor of Women’s History Month. Roberts’ vibrant portraits depict more than 30 prominent women who have shaped history, including Anne Frank, Frida Kahlo, and Audrey Hepburn. Please contact for pricing, or more more details, click here.

March 7-8: As You Like It

Enjoy the final afternoons of Shakespeare alfresco when The Naples Players stages As You Like It on the Outdoor Baker Stage Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8. The classic comedy tells an adventurous tale of love and disguise with a side of danger. The play is best enjoyed while relaxing in a lawn chair. The event is free to attend. Click here to find out more.