3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: October 2-9

Beginning October 2: The Great Gatsby

Experience the glamour of the Roaring ’20s when The Naples Players stage The Great Gatsby October 2-27. Based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, this play shadows the elusive bon vivant Jay Gatsby in his quest to win the affection of his former sweetheart, Daisy Buchanan. Tickets are $40. For more information, click here.

Beginning October 4: “Color Me Happy!”

From October 4-18, East West Fine Art at Mercato will present “Color Me Happy!” an exhibition of bright abstract florals by Russian artists Irina Nogina, Natalia Litosova, and Alexander Fyedorov. As gallery co-owner Leeza Arkhangelskaya notes, flowers have long been prevalent in Russian art and decor. “We can trace elaborate floral depictions in art to pre-Christian times in Russia,” she says. “These folk floral motifs are present in wood carvings, embroidery, and paintings on wood.” She adds that contemporary artists, like those in the exhibit, are eager to move beyond these traditions and the still-life imagery commonly associated with flowers. Click here to find out more information.

October 5: Once at Barbara B. Mann

Catch the hit musical Once at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers October 5. The 2007 film of the same name introduced audiences to “Guy,” a down-on-his-luck Irish busker, and “Girl,” a Czech flower peddler who happens upon Guy while he’s performing on the streets of Dublin. Guy and Girl hit it off musically, but face challenges when it comes to finding harmony as a couple. Throughout their week together, they pen hauntingly heartbreaking odes such as “Falling Slowly” and “If You Want Me,” tunes that helped the Broadway adaptation earn the Tony Award for Best Musical. For more information, click here.