5 Ways to Celebrate Halloween in Southwest Florida

Our editors highlight 5 festive ways to enjoy the spookiest season of the year.

1. Celebrate the classics when the Southwest Florida Symphony presents Psycho in concert. On October 26, the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers will host a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho with live musical accompaniment. For more information, click here.

2. Get festive and fit at the Monster Dash 5K. On October 26, join Gulf Coast Runners at Fleischmann Park in Naples for a spooky 3.1-mile run. Costumes are highly encouraged. For more information, click here.

3. The Naples Junior Woman’s Club will mount its annual Trick-or-Trolley event October 26. Guest will gather at 7 p.m. to explore four restaurants featuring special Trick-or-Trolley food and drink specials. For more information, click here.

4. On Halloween day, bring the family to Fifth Avenue South for the annual Halloween Spooktacular celebration from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees can expect more than 30 family-friendly activities, costume contests, and live entertainment. For more information, click here.

5. Foodies will love Truck-or-Treat’s spooky culinary celebrations. On October 26 and 31 from 6 to 10 p.m., Celebration Park Naples will host a food truck Halloween party. There will be free candy for children at every truck and late-night costume contests for adults. For more information click, here.