At Nothing Bundt Cakes, They Come in All Sizes

While the bundt cake originated in Central Europe—where it was called a kugelhupf—you don’t have to be German or Polish to enjoy one. They became popular in the U.S. after World War II, when the Nordic Ware company trademarked the name and began selling stainless steel bundt pans.

For Karen Vazquez, owner of the newly opened Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise in Goodlette Corners Plaza, the versatile dessert brings back nostalgic childhood memories. “I started baking in the kitchen with my grandma when I was very small,” says Vazquez, who previously ran Kakes by Karen in Naples and has appeared on the Food Network. “It feels like home to me, and we try to extend that feeling to everyone who comes in.”

Fortunately, bundts are not a one-size-fits-all proposition. Vazquez’s repertoire begins with Bundtinis, which are similar to cupcakes and sold by the dozen. Next are the personal-sized Bundtlets, followed by 8- or 10-inch bundts (serving 10 and 20 people, respectively). There are 10 flavors of frosting, and customers celebrating birthdays or anniversaries can have their bundts decorated for an extra fee.

Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded by Dena Tripp and Debbie Swetz in 1997 and has grown into a national company, with more than 20 locations in Florida alone. Even though it’s a franchise, the bundts are baked every day in each individual kitchen. “When you put a cake in your mouth, you know if it was baked from scratch,” says Vazquez. “We use Belgian chocolate and high-quality butter, eggs, and cream—the same ingredients we would use in our own households.”

Having a staff of bakers, frosters, and sales associates has given Vazquez the time to support local charities. “My goal is to be very involved in the community, both by providing good jobs and by supporting nonprofits such as Habitat for Humanity and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. That way we can be part of everyone’s special celebrations, whether they are our customers or not.”