Campagna Hospitality Group Announces Initiative to Feed Collier County Teachers

Chef Vincenzo Betulia and the community will donate $100,000 in restaurant gift cards to help support Collier County educators.

Chef Vincenzo Betulia of the Campagna Hospitality Group (CHG) and founder of The French Brasserie, Osteria Tulia, and Bar Tulia, announced a $100,000 challenge with the donation to help feed Collier County school teachers. Betulia will donate 4,000 gift cards worth $25 each to teachers that will be available for curbside pickup, delivery, and at The French’s drive-up grocery store.

“With the transition to homeschooling, teachers have been working tirelessly to to continue to developing our children from a distance while also educating nervous parents on ways to keep children engaged during this time of online education,” says Betulia. “CHG wants to provide a little bit of normalcy in teachers’ lives by donating a gift card that can be redeemed in any of our restaurants through this summer” he explains.

“CHG supports those who are shaping our future citizens and will match every dollar raised in gift cards until May 31,” he adds.

To donate or order online visit the restaurants’ websites: The French Brasserie and Osteria Tulia.

The French Brasserie is located at 365 Fifth Avenue South in Naples. To donate or order food, please call (239) 315-4019 or visit the website. Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Osteria Tulia and Bar Tulia are located at 465 Fifth Avenue South. To donate or order food, call (239) 213-2073 or visit the website. Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.