Cirque du Soleil comes to the Hertz Arena

Few live shows inspire the same sense of awe as those by Cirque du Soleil. Since forming in 1984, the Montreal-based entertainment group has grown from a team of 20 street performers to a traveling troupe of 1,400 artists from more than 50 countries. From July 17 to 21, this “Circus of the Sun” will take up residence at Hertz Arena in Estero to introduce audiences to the wonder of Corteo. The narrative follows Mauro the Dreamer Clown as he observes and participates in his own funeral procession. Despite this macabre concept, Corteo presents a joyous, carnival-like atmosphere, one filled with floating angels, leaping acrobats, and death-defying stunts executed on poles, teeterboards, beds, and even chandeliers.