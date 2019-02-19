HomepageRecently Added 6 Kitchen Accessories for Cooking Couples Ignite epicurean passions with these tools and treats sure to help romance your palate By Site Staff - February 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Save on the airfare abroad and learn to make pasta in your own kitchen. This ravioli and tortellini starter kit ($60) by Italian-based Eppicotispai includes essential pasta-making tools as well as easy-to-follow instructions. Sur La Table, Naples (surlatable.com) Beer just got better (and more attractive) with the uKeg 128 ($229) from Growlerwerks. The double-wall, vacuum-insulated, stainless steel growler, equipped with its own tap handle, is the same size as a full-gallon growler, but keeps beer cold, fresh, and carbonated for two weeks. (growlerwerks.com) Sorry, chocolate fountains, but PG Fondues ($24) has taken your place as the next big thing to happen to fondue. Indulgent flavors, like dark chocolate cinnamon cayenne, are housed in a four-to-five-serving, microwave-safe porcelain container. Simply pop the top, heat the contents, and it’s an instant fondue party. Republic of Decor, Naples (republicofdecor.com) Adopt a “have wine will travel” approach to your daily outdoor routine with Goverre ($25). The grown-up sippy cup, which comes in a wide variety of colors, is a thick, stemless wine glass with a silicone sleeve and drink-through lid, making it durable and easily drinkable for people whose lives take them beyond their front door. BRuno, Naples (brunonaples.com) By re-engineering an old Scandinavian tradition of using a cold stone to cool stove-hot liquids, Teroforma’s whiskey stones ($25 for a set of nine) keep spirits bright by not diluting like ice. Total Wine, Naples, Estero (totalwine.com) Neapolitans can take a page from Napoleon’s army—which celebrated victories by breaking open Champagne bottles with a sword—and unveil this Champagne saber ($150) from Vagnbys at their next bubbly-drinking soiree. Williams-Sonoma, Naples (williams-sonoma.com) Facebook Comments
