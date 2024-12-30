Four January Events to Enjoy with Naples Art District

The Naples Art District will host an art-filled month of programming this January, from weekly Open Studios to the En Plein Air Painting Festival, hosted in partnership with the Naples Botanical Garden.

Open Studios

On Thursdays (January 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30), meet more than 100 artists in their studios from 1 to 5 p.m. each day. Watch artwork come to life through artist demonstrations and learn about the artist’s creative process and inspiration. Explore the more than 50 studios and galleries to enjoy, purchase, or commission art directly from local artists.

Saturday iterations of Open Studios will take place January 4, 11, 18, and 25. On January 11, enjoy a special “Finale Art” version of the event, inviting locals to explore or commission art to complete your home.

“Artful Arrangements” Special Preview

Trillium Gallery & Studio (5450 C Shirley Street) will set the scene for The Floral Art of Ikebana workshop January 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. An Ikebana master will demonstrate the basic elements of “Ikebana: The Art of Japanese Floral Design—Color, Line, and Mass,” as guests sip and savor Japanese tea and traditional tea sweets. Registration is $45 per person. and is available by calling 239-249-1977.

“Artful Arrangements: Original Artwork Re-Imagined in Floral Designs”

The district’s annual signature event returns January 16 and 18, inviting the public to immerse themselves in a display of artworks as exquisite floral designs displayed in studio settings. Enjoy the original artwork and creative arrangements by member artists and local floral designers. Admission is a requested $20 donation.

En Plein Air Painting Festival

The art-filled month culminates during the En Plein Air Painting Festival, hosted by the Naples Botanical Garden, January 25. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Naples Art District artists will work among the garden’s picturesque settings. Admission to the festival is included with a general admission ticket to the Naples Botanical Garden.

For more information, visit naplesartdistrict.com.