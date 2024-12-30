Inside a Heavenly Haven Overlooking Estero Bay

After purchasing in Omega—a luxury condominium building in the Bonita Bay community with sweeping views of Estero Bay and the Gulf of Mexico—Denver residents Mark and Tori Smith knew what aesthetic direction they wanted to pursue for the interior.
“They have unique artwork,” notes principal designer Renée Gaddis, owner of Renée Gaddis Interiors, who was hired to impart timeless details and neutral colors within the condo to ensure the couple’s art remained the focal point.
“They had specific requests that made it easier for us to execute,” she continues. “There was no questioning or guessing.” Gaddis mentions that—because the pair was so focused on what they wanted—they even commissioned a couple of artworks and asked a Denver-based lighting firm to travel here to consult on lighting selections related to the art.
The foyer of the Smiths’ condo showcases Open Verse, a large acrylic on canvas painted by artist Jill Martin. In the great room, Gaddis situated an overstuffed sofa and two round ottomans near a large wood coffee table, creating an ideal area for entertaining and gathering. Borrowing space from the primary bedroom closet allowed the designer to add a wine refrigerator tower and additional storage within the custom eucalyptus built-in bar. A blue glass sculpture—made by Dutch artist Peter Bremers and purchased at Shaw Gallery in Naples—anchors the space.
A high-top rectangular table, surrounded by six substantial stools, fills in the area next to the kitchen. “When the homeowners are entertaining, the marble table doubles as a second island and is a fun spot to gather for casual dining,” notes Gaddis. Two brass geometric pendants suspended overhead lend a casual feel. A second dining area features a large round table and a chandelier of handblown glass globes. A brilliant orange three-piece painting—added from the clients’ personal collection—hangs above the buffet table.
Comfortable textures and neutral hues set the tone on the home’s 920-square-foot balcony. “The glass railing allows residents and visitors to see so much of the view,” says Gaddis. Although the dining chairs in the space resemble rattan, they are made of a woven synthetic fabric filled with batting that makes them extremely soft. “Everyone loves them,” adds Gaddis.
Teeming with natural light and exquisite vistas, the primary bedroom emanates a tranquil aura. Clad in steel-blue velvet, the custom bed conceals a pop-up television at its foot. This design trick means that, when the TV is not in use, those in repose have a clear view of the seascape.
“All guest rooms have killer views, too, and are en suite,” notes Gaddis. “My goal was to keep these gender-neutral and to create an oasis for guests.”
Cozy bedding, soft wallpaper, and layering of varied textures establish the desired ambience. In the largest of the three guest bathrooms, the designer introduced a floating console containing two sinks. Above, a large octagonal mirror and two rock-crystal sconces complement a wall covering with added sheen. Together, these elements contribute a touch of glamour to the space.
In the office, Mark’s custom desk—fashioned by Tori’s two brothers—is itself a work of art. Simple and elegant, it is situated in front of the custom Birdseye built-in office cabinetry that extends the condo’s neutral palette and showcases clean lines. A contemporary carpet—another piece in the condo resembling artwork—rests below the sleek desk.
In the powder room, mosaic marble tile works to create an upbeat vibe. Seamless and modern, a stone sink sits upon a unique base, creating the feel of a floating countertop.
“The clients were extremely knowledgeable and very easy to work with because they understood what they liked and what they didn’t,” Gaddis notes. Nonetheless, at the time of the unveiling, Gaddis preferred her clients be left alone. As she explains, “We want them to have that first intimate time alone; they can then take as long as they like to absorb and review.”
In the end, the Smiths were more than satisfied with the results. “Our clients, like us, were thrilled,” says Gaddis.
Facebook Comments