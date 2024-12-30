Inside a Heavenly Haven Overlooking Estero Bay

“They had specific requests that made it easier for us to execute,” she continues. “There was no questioning or guessing.” Gaddis mentions that—because the pair was so focused on what they wanted—they even commissioned a couple of artworks and asked a Denver-based lighting firm to travel here to consult on lighting selections related to the art.

The foyer of the Smiths’ condo showcases Open Verse, a large acrylic on canvas painted by artist Jill Martin. In the great room, Gaddis situated an overstuffed sofa and two round ottomans near a large wood coffee table, creating an ideal area for entertaining and gathering. Borrowing space from the primary bedroom closet allowed the designer to add a wine refrigerator tower and additional storage within the custom eucalyptus built-in bar. A blue glass sculpture—made by Dutch artist Peter Bremers and purchased at Shaw Gallery in Naples—anchors the space.

A high-top rectangular table, surrounded by six substantial stools, fills in the area next to the kitchen. “When the homeowners are entertaining, the marble table doubles as a second island and is a fun spot to gather for casual dining,” notes Gaddis. Two brass geometric pendants suspended overhead lend a casual feel. A second dining area features a large round table and a chandelier of handblown glass globes. A brilliant orange three-piece painting—added from the clients’ personal collection—hangs above the buffet table.

Comfortable textures and neutral hues set the tone on the home’s 920-square-foot balcony. “The glass railing allows residents and visitors to see so much of the view,” says Gaddis. Although the dining chairs in the space resemble rattan, they are made of a woven synthetic fabric filled with batting that makes them extremely soft. “Everyone loves them,” adds Gaddis.

Teeming with natural light and exquisite vistas, the primary bedroom emanates a tranquil aura. Clad in steel-blue velvet, the custom bed conceals a pop-up television at its foot. This design trick means that, when the TV is not in use, those in repose have a clear view of the seascape.