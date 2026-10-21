Hit the Links for the Collier Children’s Advocacy Center

On October 26, Tommy Bahama’s 30th Annual Coconut Classic charity golf tournament returns, benefiting the Collier Children’s Advocacy Center (Collier CAC) and the Garden of Hope and Courage. The tournament takes place at The Club at Olde Cypress in Naples.

Supporters can also participate without hitting the golf course by purchasing raffle tickets for a chance to win a limited-edition 2026 Tommy Bahama Club Car Onward Lifted four-passenger golf cart, with all raffle proceeds benefiting the two organizations.

Tommy Bahama has supported Collier CAC through the Coconut Classic for more than 20 years, helping sustain services for children and families affected by abuse. Collier CAC serves as the first point of care for children in Collier County when abuse is suspected. Through forensic interviews, medical evaluations, trauma-focused therapy, family advocacy, and parent education, the organization brings essential services together in one child-centered setting.

The Garden of Hope and Courage provides a peaceful, restorative space for patients, families, physicians, and nurses at NCH Baker Hospital in downtown Naples. The 2.5-acre garden offers a place for reflection, comfort, and respite during some of life’s most difficult moments.

The four-person team scramble begins with check-in at 8:30 a.m. and a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start, followed by an awards luncheon and cocktail reception. Individual registration is $500 and includes one round of golf, a golf cart, food and beverages, the post-tournament reception and awards ceremony, and a $135 Tommy Bahama promotional gift card.

Raffle tickets for the limited-edition 2026 Tommy Bahama golf cart are $100 each, six for $500, or 15 for $1,000. All raffle proceeds will benefit Collier CAC and the Garden of Hope and Courage.