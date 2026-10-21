RedSnook Catch & Release Charity Fishing Tournament Returns This Weekend

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida will host the 2026 RedSnook Catch & Release Charity Fishing Tournament October 23–25, bringing anglers together to raise critical funds to protect the waters and ecosystems that sustain the region.

Tournament weekend begins with the Kick-Off Party at the Olde Naples Hotel on October 23. Anglers will compete on October 24 and 25, launching from Naples, Goodland, and Chokoloskee. The weekend concludes with The Chris Campbell Awards Reception, hosted by Northern Trust. An online auction featuring local vacation stays, private fishing charters, and fishing gear, is currently underway. The auction benefits the RedSnook tournament and is open for public bidding at conservancy.org/redsnook .

Proceeds from RedSnook support the conservancy’s work to protect Southwest Florida’s waters through science, restoration, education, and conservation advocacy. Tournament funding helps monitor local waterways and juvenile gamefish habitats; restore and monitor nearly 8,000 mangroves each year; advance Everglades restoration; reduce water pollution; and educate more than 35,000 people each year about clean water efforts.