Learn All About Collier County on the Next Episode of ‘Florida Road Trip’

From ancient artifacts to Everglades conservation, Collier County’s past and present will come alive in the next episode of Florida Road Trip, airing on WGCU at 8 p.m on October 23.

Hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Scott Fais, this episode explores the region’s Indigenous roots, frontier grit, environmental triumphs, and quirky charm.

Viewers will discover how pioneers, preservationists, and proud locals helped shape one of Florida’s most diverse and ecologically rich counties, from Immokalee to Marco Island, and Naples to Everglades City.

Viewers will hear from Helen Midney of the Immokalee Pioneer Museum; John Telischak of the Naples Historical Society; Elaina Gyure of Collier County Museums; Heather Otis of the Marco Island Historical Society; Rebecca Mazeroski of the Marco Island Historical Museum; Thomas Lockyear of the Museum of the Everglades; Tim L. Tetzlaff of the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens; and Alison Haynes of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve.

Episode highlights include a visit to the ancient Calusa civilization and legendary Key Marco Cat; stories of early citrus growers, crabbers, and pineapple farmers; the living history of Immokalee and Everglades City; and the environmental restoration and wildlife conservation at Rookery Bay and the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens.

Stream the episode for free the day after broadcast on wucf.org or watch early with WUCF Passport.

To explore episodes and learn more, visit floridaroadtrip.org.